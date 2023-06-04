Two soldiers martyred, terrorists killed in North Waziristan gunfight

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on Jun 3, 2023.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two terrorists were killed and another two injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas (age 38 years, resident of Khushab District) and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din (age 23 years, Resident of Dera Ismail Khan District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

In May, a Pakistan Army soldier guarding a polio team embraced martyrdom after an exchange of fire with the terrorists in the North Waziristan district.

On 31 May 2023, terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of the polio team, employed in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan district.

Security forces, deputed to provide protection to the polio team, effectively engaged terrorists’ location ensuring the safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the ensuing fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan) sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing shahadat.