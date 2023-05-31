Soldier guarding polio team martyred in North Waziristan gun attack

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier guarding a polio team embraced martyrdom after an exchange of fire with the terrorists in the North Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

On 31 May 2023, terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of the polio team, employed in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan district.

Security forces, deputed to provide protection to the polio team, effectively engaged terrorists’ location ensuring the safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

However, during the ensuing fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan) sacrificed his life in the line of duty, embracing shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Earlier in the day, security forces gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Dossali in North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists,” the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.