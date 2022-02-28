PM Imran Khan address: Here’s a list of economic relief measures

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced to cut petroleum prices and power tariff as part of a series of measures to bring some relief to the masses, ARY News reported.

The relief was announced by the prime minister as he addressed the nation about the country’s economic situation and the global challenges in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

PM Khan announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا عوام کے لئے شاندار ریلیف

کم آمدن والے گھرانوں اور تمام تر کمرشل صارفین کے لئے بجلی کی قیمتوں میں 5 روپے فی یونٹ کمی کا اعلان

نتیجتاً %95 صارفین کے بلوں میں 20 سے 50 فیصد کمی واقع ہوگی۔ #PMIKaddressToNation pic.twitter.com/VXICxxmZFu — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2022



“We have decided not to increase the petrol and electricity prices till the next budget.

Here’s a list of relief measures announced by PM Imran Khan

Ehsaas stipend

In his address to the nation, the premier announced that the ruling PTI government has decided to increase stipend to the needy people under Ehsaas [poverty alleviation] programme from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000.

To enhance purchasing power of consumers, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI announces to increase Ehsaas Kafalat Stipend by 17% to Rs14000. 8 Million poorest families to benefit from this facility. pic.twitter.com/RN8bMv9ADF — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 28, 2022

Paid internships and scholarships

The prime minister further announced that his government will provide 2.6 million merit-based scholarships to deserving students.

نوجوانوں کو ہنر کی تعلیم کے ذریعے بااختیار بنانے کے لئے وزیراعظم عمران خان کا کا بڑا اعلان 150،000 نوجوان کو ماہانہ 30،000 روپے کی انٹرنشپس مہیا کی جائیں گی۔#PMIKaddressToNation pic.twitter.com/g0uzaWS9Gg — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2022

He also announced Rs30,000 monthly paid internships for 150,000 youths.

“Government will provide 2.6 million merit-based scholarships to the tune of Rs38 billion to bright students. The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit and complaints will be heard at the portal,” he announced.

IT sector

PM Imran Khan announced that the federal government has decided to waive off 100 percent tax on freelancers and IT sector companies.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI announces historic incentives to boost IT sector. ✔️100% tax exemption for both companies and freelancers ✔️100% foreign exchange exemption ✔️100% exemption from Capital gain tax for investments in IT start ups. pic.twitter.com/DF5EameZLo — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 28, 2022

“In the IT sector, 100 per cent exemption is being given on the foreign exchange movement,” Khan said and added that IT startup has been given 100 per cent capital gain tax exemption.

Industrial sector

The premier went on to say that he will make important announcements related to the industrial sector during his day-long visit to Lahore on Tuesday.

“An announcement will be made regarding a package for the industry sector in Lahore tomorrow,” the prime minister added.

While speaking about overseas Pakistanis, the prime minister said: “Overseas Pakistanis will also be given tax exemption for five years for making investments in the country including those forming joint ventures.”

Loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme

In his address to the nation, the prime minister announced his government will provide loans worth Rs460 billion to farmers, youth and housing units under Kamyab Jawan Programme for the next two years.

“The government will provide Rs460 billion worth of loans to the farmers and housing units for the next two years. Salaried segments had not been given loans by the banks but now, loans worth Rs50 billion were given to construct houses,” he added.

Watch PM Imran Khan’s complete speech

