PM Imran Khan admits sending Nawaz Sharif abroad ‘mistake’

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday admitted that sending PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif abroad was his mistake but said that until he lives, he would never give NRO to these criminals who have looted national wealth, ARY NEWS reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, the prime minister said that all these thieve are afraid of him and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman is further threatening them that if Imran Khan is not toppled then they would be unable to win the 2023 elections.

This is for the first time in 30 years that the assembly is running without Fazlur Rehman, he said.

Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif ran away from the country and now his younger brother also wanted to leave. “We have unearthed transactions of multi-millions in the account of Shehbaz Sharif’s clerk, Maqsood chaprasi,” he said and asked as to how Maqsood, a low-level employee in Ramzan sugar mills, received millions in his accounts.

He said that as soon as the matter came to light, Shehbaz Sharif facilitated the escape of his son from the country while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi facilitated the escape of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in his plane.

“Unless this money returns, I will continue to chase these thieves,” he said.

The prime minister further blamed the PML-N leadership for attacking and blackmailing the judiciary in the past and said that they even recently tried to blackmail a chief justice through his tampered audio.

PM Imran Khan said that if Shehbaz Sharif is innocent then why does he seek a delay in the trial of this case. “He should rather call for a day-to-day hearing to prove his innocence,” the premier said and added. “they wanted to seek NRO given during Musharraf tenure.”

“Whatever they plan against me, I am ready to deal with it and they will be defeated,” he said to a roaring crowd and added that they would now go to jail.

Speaking regarding the hike in inflation, the prime minister said that he is continuously thinking of ways to deal with the hike in prices of commodities but said that it’s a global phenomenon caused owing to supply-chain issues.

“The oil prices have jumped from US$40 per barrel to US$90 per barrel,” Imran Khan said and added that they tried to lower the burden on the masses by eliminating multiple duties and taxes.

He, however, mentioned that the country has moved onto a positive track with exports going record up and overseas Pakistanis sending the highest remittances ever.

