PM Imran Khan all praise for NCOC as it ends operations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.”

Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & it’s ldership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result our Covid response was recognised by int agenciies & people in the field as one of the most successful globally. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 31, 2022

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced that today will be the last day of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“With Covid indicators at all-time lows and high-level of vaccination, baton now being passed on to health ministry. Chairing NCOC during last two years and working with the most dedicated team has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life,” he said on Twitter.

Today is last day of NCOC operation. With covid indicators at all time lows & high level of vaccination, baton now being passed on to health ministry. Chairing NCOC during last 2 years & working with the most dedicated team has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 31, 2022

“With Allah’s mercy & support of the entire nation, we have been able to overcome this unprecedented challenge. Makes me immensely proud as a Pakistani that Pak recieved praise for it’s covid response as one of the most successful in the world from global agencies & personalities,” he wrote.

The functions, roles and responsibilities of NCOC will officially be handed over to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad on Friday.

The NCOC was established in March 2020 and was headed by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and was responsible for coordination between centre and provinces for tackling the deadly infection across the country besides also managing resources for COVID control.

Read More: PAKISTAN LOGS 244 FRESH COVID CASES, SIX DEATHS

The NCOC is also responsible for preparing the national vaccination strategy.

Earlier, the NCOC announced withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

Comments