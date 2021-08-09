PM Imran Khan to arrive in Karachi, Lasbela for day-long visit tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to land in the metropolis tomorrow for his day-long visit which will cover his short dash to Lasbela district of Balohistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PM Imran Khan will pay the two contiguous districts laying in two different provinces a brief visit wherein he is likely meet the high-level delegation and address a ceremony in the Hub town.

It is likely that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also unveil the highly-coveted Karachi development package and visit Sindh Governor House for a briefing on the province’s performance.

PM Khan to inaugurate world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest today

PM Imran Khan has earlier today inaugurated the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore, as part of a monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The event announcement was made ahead of his visit today by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib from his official Twitter handle.

Pertinent to note that this Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

It uses specialized land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast growing urban forests.