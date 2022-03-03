PTI-PML-Q coordination: PM Imran Khan assigns responsibility to Asad Umar

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with PML-Q leader Monis Illahi and nominated Asad Umer to cater to PML-Q’s reservations, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam leader Monis Illahi ensured the PM about their support in the coming future, amid a looming threat of a motion of no confidence by the united opposition.

Prime Minister Khan has also assigned Asad Umer the responsibility to coordinate with PML-Q.

Monis Illahi, after the meeting with the PM, said in a tweet that “for generations, our family has always honoured commitments” He added that PML-Q and PTI have agreed on working together for Pakistan’s betterment.

For generations our family has always honored commitments. Met @ImranKhanPTI sb with @Asad_Umar sb . Agreed on working together for Pakistan’s betterment. pic.twitter.com/Zjx8Og5Ax2 — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 3, 2022



PM Khan had also held a meeting with PML-Q leaders Pervez Illahi and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain two days ago, at their residence.

After visiting the Chaudhry brother’s residence in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also announced to pay a day-long visit to Karachi next week to meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of the PTI govt in the Centre.

