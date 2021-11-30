PM Imran Khan bars ministers from traveling abroad: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday barred ministers from traveling abroad without permission during the federal cabinet meeting today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the discussion during the cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that the next three months are crucial and therefore no minister should go abroad.

“No minister could travel abroad without seeking permission,” he said.

Moreover, sources further shared that the prime minister took strict notice of some PTI leaders’ remarks regarding the Climate Change moot in Glasgow and termed the remarks as unfortunate.

The prime minister lauded Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and said that owing to his efforts, Pakistan’s performance in the conference remained on top.

Imran Khan also gave a shut-up call to the party leaders who issued controversial remarks regarding the Glasgow conference.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s body of internal accountability has issued a show-cause notice to a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana after he levelled allegations of witnessing a fight between ministers.

MNA Riaz Fatyana has faced the internal accountability of the ruling political party after levelling false allegations regarding a brawl between Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister for State Zartaj Gul during a UN moot in Glasgow.

The PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline issued a show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana at the request of PM’s aide Malik Amin Aslam and sought his clarification by December 4.

The show-cause notice stated that the NA lawmaker had departed for Glasgow to attend the COP26 on behalf of a non-government organisation (NGO) and illegally insisted Pakistan’s visiting team made him part of the government’s delegation besides demanding vehicles for personal use.

It added that his inclusion in the government’s delegation was impossible without getting an approval from the prime minister. It further stated that Fatyana had also demanded the government’s delegation to provide him with the conference’s card and SIM card.

