PM Imran Khan shares ‘amazing results’ of billion tree plantation drive in Bhakkar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday shared the amazing results of the billion tree Tsunami plantation drive in Bhakkar, showing how it has transformed the landscape, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared a video of the landscape showing the effects of the plantation drive in Bhakkar during 2019 before and after the drive.

In Bhakkar before 2019 & since our plantation drive. Amazing results of billion tree plantation drive in just over 2 & 1/2 years. The greening of Pakistan for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/pmQtAczNcm — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2021



“Amazing results of billion tree plantation drive in just over [two and a half years]. The greening of Pakistan for our future generations.”

The prime minister has also shared previously regarding his government’s initiatives have helped in turning barren lands into green landscapes.

On July 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a video of a hill in the Matta area of Swat showing how it turned green owing to their Billion Tree Tsunami campaign.

Imran Khan shared a video of a hilly area in Swat from his personal Twitter handle, showing trees being planted in the entire landscape. The prime minister said that it was Matta in Swat where barren hills are turning green.

Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations. pic.twitter.com/HpkUlA88FR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 11, 2021



“Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,” he said and added that Allah willing ‘InshaAllah’ they would leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.