PM breaks ground on 200-bed mother and child hospital

ATTOCK: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of a 200-bed mother and child hospital in Punjab’s Attock district on Friday.

Prime Minister Khan arrived in the district on a brief visit and laid down the foundation stone of what is being dubbed as “state of the art” hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzadr and Provincial Minister Yawar Abbas Bukhari were present on the occasion. The premier was given a briefing on the project that will cost Rs5.3 billion and will be completed within a period of three years.

Half of the project cost has already been disbursed by the federal government to the provincial government.

Later, the prime minister met the elected representatives from Attock and the PTI leadership. He also addressed a public gathering here.

