PM Imran Khan breaks ground on KCR project

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday invited the provincial government of Sindh to work together with Centre to address the issues being faced in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony after breaking ground for the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), PM Imran Khan said Karachi Transformation Plan to benefit the whole country and added that transport is an important component in the basic infrastructure of any city.

The prime minister said for the sake of uplift of Karachi, the federal and Sindh governments should work together by setting aside the political differences.

PM Imran Khan asked Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to review his decision on the Bundal islands issue as it will ultimately benefit the province. “Foreigners are ready to invest in the project.”

Ravi City Lahore is being developed to save Lahore city due to the rapid increase of population. He said KCR project will be completed with Rs200 billion and added that megaprojects need time and strength for completion.

During his day-long visit, the premier will go to the Governor House to chair sessions and meet the business community of the metropolis and discuss their concerns and new policies in the making.

He is also set to meet the local leadership of ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

KCR project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalised cost of the project is Rs20.71 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

KCR envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.