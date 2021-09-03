PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to devise local government polls’ strategy in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting today to devise a strategy for local government elections in Punjab province besides also reviewing the political and governmental issues in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The meeting summoned by the prime minister today will be attended by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and federal ministers.

Both, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Usman Dar, had left for Islamabad to attend the meeting where a federal level core committee would likely be formed to review matters related to Punjab province.

The apex committee will likely comprise ministers from the Punjab government and top PTI leaders.

The prime minister would also be briefed during the meeting regarding the party’s position in the province and efforts needed ahead of the local government polls to strengthen it.

According to a report, the Punjab government is likely to hold local government (LG) elections in two phases between March and April next year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to organise local government (LG) elections in Punjab.

Sources said that the LG polls will be organised in two phases as the government will hold elections of the village councils in rural areas during the first phase and later for neighbourhood councils in urban areas.

Sources added that the LG polls will be organised on a non-party basis during its first phase. After the conclusion of the polls’ first phase, party-based elections will be held for tehsil mayor and mayors of nine metropolitan corporations. Sialkot has been given the status of a metropolitan corporation.

Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said in a statement that the preparations for the organisation of LG polls are completed. He added that the tenure of the current local bodies will expire on December 30.