PM Imran Khan congratulates KP govt over Peshawar BRT global recognition

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government after Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) was recognised as the Gold Standard BRT service, ARY News reported on Friday.

Peshawar BRT has been recognised as a Gold Standard service by the International Technical Standard Committee of the BRT after giving it a score of 97 out of 100.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “Congratulations to KP govt. Peshawar BRT recognised as a Gold Standard BRT service by the International Technical Standard Committee of the BRT scoring a 97 out of 100 – meaning it is consistent in almost all respects with international best practices.”

The premier said that Peshawar BRT has revolutionised public transport system in the city and since the start of its operations in August 2020, more than 71 million people have travelled in it. Over 250,000 commuters ride it on daily basis out of which 20% are women and 60% are from low-income groups, he added.

Earlier in the month, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport had been recognised as ‘Honorable Mention for the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award and the project initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was awarded on February 9 in Washington, D.C.

The award ceremony was held in Washington, D.C. ‘to celebrate three cities that are transforming their streets, prioritizing sustainability, and expanding access and mobility for all residents.’

Peshawar was among the three cities across the world nominated for the Sustainable Transport Award.

