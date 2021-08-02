PM convenes immediate huddle to discuss intensifying Covid situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday convened a huddle to deliberate over the situation developing from the rapid rise of Covid cases, ARY News reported.

The session, chaired by PM Imran Khan, has been set for afternoon today and is to discuss surging Covid infections in the country where National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) heads, National Institute of Health officials and relevant high level officials.

It is said the Prime Minister would be briefed on Covid vaccination status and health sector standing in the country, while other items on the huddle agenda include the Covid lockdown situation in Karachi ordered by the Sindh government.

Will use constitutional options if NCOC orders neglected in Sindh: Fawad Chaudhry

It may be noted that earlier today, federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Sindh government was not able to implement Covid SOPs in the province and later decided to impose lockdown on its own.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Bakhabar Savera, the information minister said that the federal government has made its position clear from the very first day regarding lockdown.

Pakistan registers 4,858 new Covid-19 cases with 40 deaths

It is pertinent to note that the country continues to record a surge in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,858 new infections over the last 24 hours, NCOC said today.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,039,695, NCOC said, adding that this includes 943,020 recoveries.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent, it said.