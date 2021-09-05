PM Imran Khan deplores suicide attack on Mastung FC checkpost killing 3

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Sunday expressed his condemnation for the dastardly attack today on Mastung Road FC check post that killed at least three personnel for which Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have claimed responsibility, ARY News reported.

“Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta,” said the premier in his tweet earlier today following the early morning blast that left at least three dead and dozens injured.

Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2021

“My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured.”

He paid his respects to the security personnel posted in the region for the enforcement of law and order.

“Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs.”

3 dead, 20 injured in Mastung suicide blast, police investigation underway

The attack was reported in the early hours today and as per the details so far, at least three have been reported dead and many injured.

The suicide attack took place on the Mastung Road leading to Quetta where there’s an FC checkpost.