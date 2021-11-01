PM Imran Khan directs to ensure maximum relief to common man

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed his economic team to ensure the provision of relief to the common man, ARY News reported on Monday.

He was chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad to review the country’s overall economic condition. Adviser on Revenue and Finance, Shaukat Tarin, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, Planning and Development Minister, Asad Umar, Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry and others attended the meeting.

PM Imran Khan was briefed by his team about the economic activities and the inflation at the international level with regard to petroleum products prices.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed his team to ensure steps for the provision of relief to the masses.

He said that despite inflation at the international markets in terms of food items and PoL prices, the government is trying its best to provide relief to the masses and not to overburden them.

Prime Minister Khan said his government is focused on the macro-economic indicators for the strengthening of the country’s economy.

