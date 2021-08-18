In touch with regional, international partners on Afghanistan situation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte during a telephonic exchange on Wednesday discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Khan stated that Pakistan was closely following the developments and was in touch with regional and international partners.

He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was critically important for Pakistan and the region. He further underscored that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The prime minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. It was equally essential for the world community to stay engaged in order to support the people of Afghanistan, economically and to help rebuild, he said.

He highlighted that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.

The Dutch premier conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours. Both the leaders also agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields.