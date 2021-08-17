PM Imran receives phone call from British counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday, during which they exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Khan underscored the “paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan”. He also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The PM further underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan and highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, PM Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noting that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.