PM Imran Khan grieves demise of PTI activist in USA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Sunday expressed his grief on the demise of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf stalwart Khurram Mahmood who ran social media campaigns of the ruling party from the USA, ARY News reported.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Khurram Mahmood in the USA. He was a successful businessman & dedicated PTI social media activist. My condolences & prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2021

PM Imran Khan to perform Monday groundbreaking of electric KCR

Separately from the Prime Minister Office, it has been confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on September 27 (Monday) on a day-long visit where he will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

According to details, all arrangements related to the groundbreaking of the modern Karachi Circular Railway have been finalized at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers.