PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of electric KCR on Monday

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on September 27 (Monday) on a day-long visit where he will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, ARY News reported.

According to details, all arrangements related to the groundbreaking of the modern Karachi Circular Railway have been finalized at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers.

During his day-long stay in the metropolis, the prime minister will chair several meetings at Governor House, Karachi to get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the port city, party matters, and overall political situation of the province.

KCR project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

ECNEC just approved the Rs. 20.7 billion infrastructure project for karachi circular railway (KCR). PM @ImranKhanPTI will be the chief guest at the ground breaking ceremony for the project in Karachi next week inshallah — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 24, 2021

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalised cost of the project is Rs20.71 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

KCR envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.