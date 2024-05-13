Tabu to star in Dune: Prophecy in recurring role

Veteran India actor Tabu has been added to the cast of The Max prequel series “Dune: Prophecy” in a recurring role.

Tabu will play the character of Sister Francesca in the series inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” Variety reported.

The premiere date for the series, originally commissioned in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood, is yet to be announced by the makers.

Makers of Dune: Prophecy described the Indian actor’s character as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

The official logline of the series states, “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Tabu will join Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jade Anouka in Dune: Prophecy.

The cast also includes Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

As many as two new Dune films have been released with “Dune: Part Two” recently hitting theaters in March while work is underway on the third film.

Tabu is among the leading actors in the Bollywood industry having won the National Film Award for best-actress twice (Maachis and Chandni Bar).

Throughout her acting career, she has received seven Filmfare Awards, the top award in the Bollywood industry.

Before her casting in Dune: Prophecy, she starred in Life of Pi, The Namesake, and the BBC’s A Suitable Boy.