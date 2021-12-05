‘PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said bids for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway section have been received and soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform groundbreaking of the project, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Karachi along with other PTI leader, Murad Saeed said that Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be the first motorway initiated by PTI government

“M6 motorway will be a gift for people of Sindh,” the federal minister added.

He went on to say that the PTI government was working on a number of highways and road development projects in Sindh to ensure better communication and transportation facilities for the people of Sindh.

PM orders early completion of motorway section

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on Sindh uplift projects.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities concerned for the early completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project.

Hyderabad Sukkur motorway project

Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April this year.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the construction of the Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs 191.471 billion.

The 306 Kilometers 6 –Lane, fenced motorway would be constructed on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

The ECNEC meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin was informed that the project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

