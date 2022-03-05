PM Imran Khan has three days left to step down: Bilawal Bhutto

OKARA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has only three days left to step down from his position before facing the no-trust move, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing Awami March participants in Okara today, said that PPP did not provide empty ground to PM Imran Khan and gave a tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “We have defeated the selected in every by-election and in the Senate,” said Bilawal.

Slamming the incumbent government, Bilawal said that the premier has taken a U-turn on his promises to the nation and taking a U-turn is a sign of hypocrisy.

The PPP chairman claimed that his political party will fulfil the basic needs of the nationals after forming the government.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PM Imran Khan will not give NRO at any cost.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that the opposition will not get the vote from any member of the National Assembly (MNA) through horse-trading. “We have given evidence of MNAs regarding their income and the telephone calls they had received.”

The PM’s aide said that the opposition had earlier prepared to bring a no-trust move but they did not get any response which forced them to postpone their plan.

“You no-trust move will not get successful,” said Gill, adding that the nation will not risk their fate in the hands of the thieves.”

He slammed that the interests of two opposition parties are the same. However, PM Imran Khan will not get NRO at any cost, said Gill.

Shahbaz Gill said that the nationals have never seen a leader like PM Imran Khan who has the courage to say ‘absolutely not’. While criticising the past governments, he said that an envoy had issued more than 400 visas to foreign spies while another sent memo against Pakistan armed forces.

