PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, the largest sports initiative in the history of the country, in Islamabad.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, PM Imran Khan congratulated Usman Dar for organising Sports Drive.

Highlighting the importance of sports in the lives of youth, the premier said sports are essential for them as they help in maintaining fitness and on the other hand it keeps one away from the bad habits.

He said the PTI government is trying hard to uplift sports in the country as the majority of almost 70pc population of the country is under 30 years of age.

He said 300 sports grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 260 have been constructed in Punjab so far. “We want every locality must have its own playing ground.”

We are eliminating the mafia that was occupying the system, he added.

Recalling the memory, PM Imran Khan said he spent 21 years of his life on international grounds. Never get dishearted after any defeat, try to learn from your mistake, he advised the youth.

Read more: Former British footballer Michael Owen becomes part of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

PM Imran Khan said that the government is trying its best to provide the best opportunities in the education field and so far the federal government has given away scholarships worth Rs47 billion to the 6.3 million deserving students of Punjab and KP.

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

The Drive is part of four projects worth four billion rupees being started in the country to keep the youth engaged in extracurricular and sports activities.

The event, in its first phase, consists of 12 games including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and Athletics.

Under this drive sports competitions will be held for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country.

These competitions will be held at 25 places in all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten million youth will be selected in these competitions for world-class professional training.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!