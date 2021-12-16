PM Imran Khan inaugurates world’s highest altitude airport in Skardu

SKARDU: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Thursday the world’s highest altitude Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road.

The upgradation of Skardu airport and the construction of the road are part of the government’s initiative to promote tourism and economic growth in the scenic region.

Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports. Its main runway is 12,000-feet long while the second runway 8,500-feet long.

Addressing a public gathering, Prime Minister Imran Khan said both international and domestic tourists will visit this region in large numbers because of enhanced connectivity and Skardu airport having been upgraded to international standard. Direct flights will boost tourism, he added.

“You cannot imagine the change it can bring to your lives,” he told the crowd. “GB has the world’s most beautiful mountains in the world.” He said that people were not aware of Gilgit-Baltistan’s beauty because of difficult access to the region.

The development will provide livelihood opportunities to the local people, the prime minister said, stressing that tourism is Pakistan’s big asset. Switzerland is half the size of Gilgit Balochistan but earning $70 billion from tourism, he pointed out.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan can also rake in about $30 to 40 billion from tourism alone given Gilgit Baltistan’s unparalleled beauty.

