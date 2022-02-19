PM Imran Khan invites Austrian chancellor to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Responding to the Austrian chancellor’s tweet today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he invited him to visit Pakistan and was looking forward to receiving him here.

“Our first concern is how to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. We would also like to collaborate on developing northern areas tourism & furthering tech collab on model of Pak-Austria Fachhochshule IAST,” the prime minister Imran Khan wrote in the tweet.

Earlier, Chancellor Karl Nehammer tweeted, “I’ve just had a good call with PM @ImranKhanPTI of #Pakistan. We discussed the situation in #Afghanistan & the need to stabilize the country, in particular by providing humanitarian aid.”

“We also took stock of our good bilateral relations & discussed our economic cooperation.”

