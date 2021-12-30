PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on December 31(today) to review preparations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the local bodies elections in the province, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the prime minister will also attend the Sehat Insaaf Card ceremony at the Governor House, Lahore.

Sources said the prime minister will hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during his stay in Lahore.

The premier will be briefed on political, administrative issues of Punjab and preparations for the upcoming local body elections in the province, they said.

It is worth mentioning here that this would be the prime minister’s third visit to Lahore during the ongoing month of December.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Lahore on Dec 21 to review preparations regarding upcoming local government elections in the Punjab province.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of PTI senior leaders to discuss the party’s preparations for local government elections in Punjab.

