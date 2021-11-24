PM Imran Khan laments absconder allowed to share stage with CJP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday lamented that an absconder was allowed to share the stage with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed during an event in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this while addressing the Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021 held by Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program.

“Chief Justice of Pakistan was invited to an event in Lahore and later a person [Nawaz Sharif] who left the country while telling lies before the court was also allowed to speak from the event,” he said.

The prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif initially peddled lies before the Parliament and later a Qatari letter was submitted before the court also turned out to be fake in a case involving Panama Papers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“They are still unable to reveal the ownership and the money used to buy the four London flats,” he said adding that the nations are destroyed when lies and theft are not considered foul.

Imran Khan said that the judiciary and armed forces were criticized by the PML-N leadership when they were asked to prove the money trail of London flats.

“They are responding to every question except money trail of London flats,” he said and added that as compared to the PML-N leadership he had even submitted his 40-year-old documents before the apex court.

The prime minister also spoke about leaked tapes involving the judiciary being shared on social media and said that corruption is one of the biggest issues faced by the country.

Kamyab Jawan program and universal health coverage

He lauded the Kamyab Jawan program and said that it would help the youngsters in not only acquiring skill training but would also help them in launching their businesses with loans provided under the government initiative.

He asked the youngsters to work hard to overcome issues faced by them and said that testing times would help them in achieving greater success.

He further lauded his Adviser on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and said that the passion with which he worked for the program has made it one of the most successful programs in his tenure.

The prime minister further took pride in launching the universal health coverage program in provinces under Sehat Insaf Card through which every citizen would be receiving health insurance.

“Every family in Punjab will get health insurance from January 2022 and could avail health facilities upto Rs700,000 to Rs1,000,000,” Imran Khan said.

While speaking regarding the hike in inflation, the prime minister said that the COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns have affected the supply chain globally, resulting in a hike in prices of commodities.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!