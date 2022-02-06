PM Imran Khan pays tribute to ‘subcontinent’s great singer’ Lata Mangeshkar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lamented the death of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.

“With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world,” tweeted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam also condoled the death of the legendary singer and noted that she was and unparalleled icon.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!” he said in the tweet.

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar said: “Words cannot define a legend like Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Only music can perhaps whisper to her everlasting greatness. Re-sharing a humble tribute.”

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

She was admitted to the ICU with mild symptoms and was recovering slowly.

On January 28, the singer was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement. However, on February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.

