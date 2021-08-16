PM Imran Khan launches Single National Curriculum in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the country saying that it was his vision from the last 25 years, which people sometimes termed as an impossible thing in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that previously children from the ruling elite were able to access English medium schools and secure top slots.

“The society was divided into two lines owing to the syllabus being taught in our educational institutes,” he said adding that failure to bring a single curriculum after the independence was the biggest injustice to the society.

He said that today the number of English medium schools has increased, raising a divide in the society. “No country does this by dividing its curriculum,” he said.

PM Imran Khan said that implementation of a single curriculum was the first step and would lead to criticism from status-co who would never want this system to be implemented.

He, however, said that despite criticism, they would not hesitate and would move forward to make one nation through a single national curriculum.