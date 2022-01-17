PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of Special Technology Zone in Haripur

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited Haripur and laid the foundation stone of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone, ARY News reported.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, the prime minister underscored the importance of investment in technology sector to create employment opportunities for the youth.

“Special technology zones will create employment opportunities for the youth,” He said and added that Pakistan’s exports are increasing as a result of facilities being provided to the business community by his government.

“75 percent increase in IT exports is expected this year,” the prime minister maintained, adding that Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone will have a positive impact on next generations.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will launch Special Tech Zones in Haripur, KP – today.

The STZs are cutting-edge technology destinations, optimized for creating employment, human capital, innovation, R&D, and for bringing foreign direct investment into Pakistan’s tech sector. pic.twitter.com/QV6GOmSriC — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 17, 2022

The premier also lauded Dr Attaur Rehman and former KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak for taking the initiatives which he said would have far reaching impact on the provincial development.

He also appreciated Dr Attaur Rehman for his support to establish Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur.

Counting the achievements of the PTI-led KP government, the PM said: “It was the KP government that had introduced health insurance facility for the low-income people of the province despite financial constraints. The PTI government also raised the issues of climate change, forestation, institution building and tourism on international forums.

The prime minister also criticised previous governments for neglecting the education sector.

“Ruling PTI government introduced a core curriculum for up to class 5 for the first time in country’s history,” said the prime minister and vowed that it would be expanded to upper level to make the country a nation.

The ceremony was attended by federal, provincial ministers, parliamentarians and other officials.

Pakistan Digital City

The Pakistan Digital City is a flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government being established on 86 kanals of land at a cost of Rs1.31 billion.

A large number of IT and allied technologies including electronics, computers and mobile phones, software houses and technology incubators would largely benefit from the project that would boost the allied industries and generate hundreds of thousands of jobs for the youths.

The digital city would help ensure speedy economic growth, promote IT and allied technologies, enhance skills of youth and generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for the people.

