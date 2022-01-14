PTI announces to protest against Sindh LG law tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi has announced to actively participate in the joint opposition’s protest against Sindh Local Government Law tomorrow (Saturday), reported ARY News.

In his video message, Ali Zaidi said that the joint opposition in Sindh will take full part in the protest against the Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill. He also appealed to the people of Karachi to participate in this protest to peacefully record their protest.

Zaidi also slammed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and alleged that a mafia is ruling Sindh for the last 14 years and the plight of people is miserable. Sindh failed in completing K-4, repair of drainage nullah and other projects and the same were done by the federal government.

It is to be noted that tomorrow there will be a protest outside the Press Club against the Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill along with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan while Jamaat-e-Islami has been observing a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for the last 15 days.

