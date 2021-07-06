PM Imran Khan reviews progress on ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday to discuss matters pertaining to the railway ministry, ARY News reported.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to the measures taken to address the problems of railways.

The railways’ minister also apprised the prime minister about the progress on ML-1 (Main Line One) project. He also briefed PM Khan on the revenue generated in freight operations during the previous fiscal.

Read more: PM orders inclusion of Peshawar-Torkham section in ML-1 project

Last year in November, Pakistan and China have agreed to accelerate efforts for the early completion of the Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project.

The agreement was reached between then Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in a meeting in the federal capital.

The main line project involving 1,872km railway track will be completed at a total cost of $6.8 billion.

Last year in August, the executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the project of Pakistan Railways for upgrading the existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian.