All stakeholders to be taken into confidence over fresh census, PM Imran tells MQM-P delegation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence over fresh census, ARY News reported.

PM said this while talking to the MQM-P delegation, which called on him here. The MQM-P delegation included Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabzwari. Minister for Planning Asad Umar was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters relating to the new census and the ongoing federal government projects in Sindh including Karachi were discussed.

Speaking to the delegation, the prime minister said that state institutions were independent during the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will bring transparency to the electoral process.

The participants were of the view that the federal government and allied parties together were playing an effective role for development in Sindh particularly in Karachi.

The delegation appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for federal government projects in the port city and the improvement of public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.

The federal cabinet, which met under PM Imran on Tuesday, had partially approved the recommendations for holding the seventh population census in the country besides giving approval of the deployment of armed forces for holding the new census.\

It was decided to organise the next elections under the new population census.