AJK election 2021: PM Imran’s Muzaffarabad visit postponed due to bad weather

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Muzaffarabad in connection with Azad Jammu and Kashmir election was postponed due to bad weather.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet.

He said that PM Khan will not take part in today’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) political gathering being held in Muzaffarabad.

“PTI candidates and leaders will address today’s rally in Muzaffarabad as per schedule,” he said.

موسم کی خرابی کی وجہ سے وزیراعظم عمران خان مظفر آباد جلسہ میں شریک نہیں ہو سکیں گے۔ وزیر اعظم کی بھرپور کوشش تھی کہ وہ مظفرآباد بذات خود تشریف لے جائیں اور عوام سے مخاطب ہوں لیکن موسم کی خرابی آڑے آئی جلسہ جاری ہے اور پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے قائدین جلسے سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 19, 2021

It is to note that PM Imran Khan was to address a rally in Muzaffarabad today, in light of the forthcoming AJK.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election campaign is in full swing in the region as the polling day nears with Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also visiting the AJK and addressing multiple rallies in a day to woo their voters.