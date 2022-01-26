PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has launched Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad.

Under the scheme, all families of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will be provided free medical treatment at government and private hospitals.

The card will enable every family to avail healthcare facilities up to one million rupees in a year.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister lauded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and SAPM for Health Dr Faisal for achieving the feat and ensuring the provision of health coverage for the people of Islamabad, Punjab, AJK, Kashmir, GB and Tharparkar.

The pm said health issues create economic problems for the people and our vision behind this scheme is to at least relieve them of the economic suffering when they get ill.

This will also help in improving the health infrastructure in the aforesaid parts of the country, PM Imran Khan said and added that provision of health facilities to the masses is a landmark achievement and even in the developed countries, people have to pay the insurance premium to get the health insurance.

“Pakistan is the only country in the world to introduce such a unique ambitious program for providing free health facility to its citizens.,” he added.

PM Imran Khan claimed Pakistan’s healthcare system has become more advanced as compared to UK with the Health Card facility. “All Pakistan can get the treatment up to Rs1 million from any government or private hospitals.”

PM recalled that a campaign targetting Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was run but the recent survey has proved Buzdar’s is a top-performing provincial chief executive of the country.

