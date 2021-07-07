PM, Pervaiz Elahi discuss Punjab’s political situation

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Member National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to the political situation in Punjab and other issues were discussed۔

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed smooth budget proceedings in the provincial assembly and the completion of the Punjab Assembly new building.

Read More: ZARDARI, PERVAIZ ELAHI DISCUSS PUNJAB’S POLITICAL SITUATION IN LAHORE MEETING

The leadership also discussed the joint efforts of two political parties [PTI and PML-Q] and their cooperation for the progress and prosperity in Punjab.

Separately today, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. During the meeting, reforms for the effective legislation came under discussion.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.