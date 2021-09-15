PM Imran briefed on Punjab administrative matters during Lahore visit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing over the administrative matters of Punjab during his day-long visit to the provincial metropolitan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Chief Minister House in Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and the governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the ongoing development projects in the province. CM Buzdar also briefed PM about the three-year performance of the Punjab Government.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to hold local bodies elections in Punjab province immediately after getting a briefing on the new model of the local government.

Chairing a meeting regarding the local bodies system in Punjab province, the prime minister said that local government is the skeleton of the democracy and without it, the democratic process is incomplete.

“Ensure direct election of the local bodies representatives,” the premier said while directing to hold the elections immediately.