Petrol, diesel prices to stay unchanged as PM rejects hike proposal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deferred the decision to increase prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days, SAPM Shahbaz Gill confirmed the news on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had deferred a summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) seeking hike in POL prices for the next 15 days of February.

“PM Imran Khan did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14 to provide relief to public,” said SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

“Petrol, diesel prices will stay unchanged”, Gill wrote in a tweet.

The move, he said, aimed at not transferring the burden of growing inflation in the international market to the masses of Pakistan.

وزیراعظم نے پٹرول 11 روپے ڈیزل 14 روپے بڑھانے کی سمری کو منظور نہیں کیا۔ وزیراعظم نے کہا کہ پوری دنیا میں بڑھتی مہنگائی کی وجہ سے تیل کی قیمتیں بڑھ رہی ہیں لیکن پاکستانی عوام کو اس مہنگائی سے بچانے کے لئے حکومت ہر ممکن کوشش کرے گی۔ اس لئے وزیراعظم نے اس سمری کو ڈیفر کردیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 31, 2022

According to Gill, the premier said that oil prices were rising due to rising inflation all over the world but the government would do its utmost to save the people of Pakistan from this inflation.

پٹرولیم پراڈکٹس کی قیمتوں میں اسوقت کوئی تبدیلی نہیں ہوگی۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 31, 2022

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had suggested an increase of Rs11 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs14 per litre in diesel price for the next 15 days.

On Jan 15, the federal government had jacked up prices of petroleum products by up to Rs3 per litre.

