PM Imran Khan rejects proposal to hike petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday turned down Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposal suggesting an increase in fuel prices from November 1, ARY News reported.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed a hike of Rs6 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs8/litre hike in that of high-speed diesel (HSD).

The prime minister took a decision in order to provide relief to the masses, said sources.

The prices of petroleum products are fixed by the government for 15 days.

Also Read: Petrol pump dealers association announces strike on November 5

On the other hand, the petrol pump dealers association has announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organisation to demand the hike in commission.

In a press conference yesterday, the president of the petrol pump dealers association Owais Arshad had said that the petrol pumps will observe a strike on November 6 to protest against the unchanged commission rate for years.

Owais Arshad criticised that the commission of the petrol pumps is only 2.5 per cent for the last nine years despite the expenditures have increased since 2012.

On Oct 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a Rs10.49 per liter increase in petrol price. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per liter. The high-speed diesel price was jacked up by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

Also Read: Govt told to explain hike in petrol, diesel prices

The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per liter. Light diesel oil costs Rs8.84 more and is priced at Rs108.35 per liter.