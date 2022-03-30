PM Imran Khan won’t resign, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday once again reiterated PTI’s stance that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the information said that PM Imran Khan will fight till the last ball and will not tender his resignation. “On the day of voting and we will see our foes and friends,” he wrote in a tweet.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آخری بال تک لڑنے والے کھلاڑی ہیں استعفیٰ نہیں ملے گا میدان لگے گا، دوست بھی دیکھیں گے اور دشمن بھی ۔۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 30, 2022

His tweet comes after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his post.

The key ally of the PTI-led coalition gave this advice during a meeting with a government team comprising Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. The meeting took place this morning.

lso Read: No-trust motion: MQM-P quits federal cabinet

The joint opposition and the MQM-P have reached an agreement on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tweet said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.”

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari confirmed the development. A draft agreement between the joint opposition and the party had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of PTI in Centre, also quit Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet after an agreement signed with joint opposition.

MQM-Pakistan leaders Syed Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem have tendered their resignations to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

