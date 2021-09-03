China role model when it comes to eradicate poverty, PM Imran Khan says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday the world faces a set of challenges ranging from climate change to poverty and food scarcity which were made worse by COVID-19 outbreak, ARY News reported.

Addressing virtually a ceremony in China, PM Imran Khan said for the developing countries, it was imperative to deal with food scarcity challenge.

The premier said China is the leading example when it comes to eradicating poverty from the world.

sharing the example of how Pakistani coped with the acute challenges amid Covid, the premier said it was by the Ehsas Program that aided the government efforts in fighting the pandemic-led crisis.

PM Imran Khan added that Pakistan is advancing towards a green and clean country, in pursuit of which we have already planted a billion tree saplings.

He said with the help of technology, it is now a possibility to save the swathes of land from going infertile.

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to devise local government polls’ strategy in Punjab

Separately today from the PM office, Premier Imran Khan will chair a meeting to devise a strategy for local government elections in Punjab province besides also reviewing the political and governmental issues in the province.

The meeting summoned by the prime minister today will be attended by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and federal ministers.

Both, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Usman Dar, had left for Islamabad to attend the meeting where a federal level core committee would likely be formed to review matters related to Punjab province.