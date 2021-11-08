PM Imran Khan orders strict action against sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday ordered to launch a crackdown against the sugar mafia and hoarders to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

He was chairing a meeting related to price control to address price inflation of essential food items.

The premier was briefed by senior government officials over the current stock of sugar in the country and prices.

The meeting was informed that there is a surplus stock of sugar available in the country. Addressing the participants of the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed to ensure implementation on the Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act 2021, and profiting and hoarding will not be accepted at any cost, he added.

He asked the provincial and the district governments to remain in fields to provide relief to the common man. He also directed the authorities to throw all the sugar stock in the market. It was decided in the meeting to start crushing of sugar cane from November 15.

PM Imran Khan directed the huddle to take stern actions against those found to be stockpiling and hoarding the commodities for illegitimate profits and also those that contaminated the edibles playing with people’s healths.

Commenting on the increasing inflation, the premier said that prices of the commodities are increasing in the international market and a country-like Pakistan, which relies heavily on imports, is the main cause behind the inflation.

“Govt trying its best not to overburden common man,” he added.

