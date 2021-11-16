PM Imran Khan summons parliamentary party meeting of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tomorrow (Wednesday), ahead of a joint session of the Parliament, ARY News reported.

The parliamentary party meeting of PTI will be held at the Parliament House tomorrow at 11 in the morning. The strategy for the joint session of the Parliament will be devised. Law Minister, Barrister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan will brief the meeting.

The PTI parliamentarians will also hold consultations and finalise the strategy to cope with the protest of the opposition in the joint session of the parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the meeting. The joint session of the Parliament will be held tomorrow in which the federal government is planning to present eight important bills including one related to electoral reforms.

Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the joint parliament session has been convened at about 2 pm on Wednesday for which the reservations of government allies have been allayed who would support the bills tabled for electoral reforms.

All our allies, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Mulsim League – Q (PML-Q), have agreed to support our Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) bill, said Chaudhry.

