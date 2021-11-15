PML-Q announces to support govt bills during joint Parliament session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has announced to continue its support for the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), days after the party has complained over not taking them into confidence over legislation process regarding EVMs and overseas Pakistanis voting rights, ARY NEWS reported.

The parliamentary committee of the PML-Q has given party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the authority to take a final decision on alliance with the PTI-led governments in federal and Punjab following disagreements.

Pervaiz Elahi has given a nod to support the PTI government with Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema attending the meeting of coalition partners of the incumbent government today.

Moonis Elahi during the meeting announced that the PML-Q would support the legislation tabled by the government in the joint session of the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the joint parliament session that was canceled early this week has been rescheduled as the ruling party has allayed the reservations of its allies.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed the development in a presser later.

According to the source privy to details, the reservations raised by Pakistan Muslim League – Q (PML-Q) were alleviated by PTI, which wanted to table a number of bills in the joint parliament session including Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Other bills to be tabled in the joint session are voting rights for overseas Pakistanis and other electoral reforms.

