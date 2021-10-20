PM Imran Khan summons three separate meetings of PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned three meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central and provincial leadership today (Wednesday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meetings will be held in the evening today at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss strategy regarding opposition parties’ movement against inflation.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, Education Minister, Shahfaqat Mahmood, Aamir Kiyani, Saifullah Niazi will attend the meeting.

After the meeting of the central party leadership, the PTI Punjab huddle will meet in which CM Usman Buzdar and provincial leadership of Punjab will be in attendance, later CM, governor and ministers of KP will meet under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to devise a strategy against the opposition.

Both the meetings regarding Punjab and KP will also be attended by the central leadership of PTI. The huddle will devise a strategy to counter the opposition’s movement and will take important decisions regarding reorganising the party, said sources privy to the development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek recommendations from the party leadership to bring a reduction in the rising inflation.

Matters related to bringing reforms in the electoral process of the country will also come under discussion in the meetings.

The premier will unite his party leaders to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest.

