‘PM Imran Khan to address two big rallies in AJK on Friday’

JHELUM: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to get a landslide victory in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference in Jhelum, announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to address two major rallies in Azad Kashmir on Friday (today).

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was delivering confused statements during the AJK election campaign, whereas, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left the campaign incomplete to head towards the United States (US).

Fawad Chaudhry expressed hopes that PTI will also make its government in Azad Kashmir after getting victorious in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region. He added that the country’s narrative for Kashmir will further strengthen after the victory of PTI.

To a question regarding the Afghan peace process, the information minister said Pakistan could only assist the people of Afghanistan, however, Afghans are independent to take their own decision. He criticised that the Afghan government wants to throw the burden of its failures on Pakistan.

He continued that the Afghan people are brave and their relations with Pakistan are very strong.

Regarding the Dasu incident, Fawad Chaudhry said that some elements thought about stopping the Dasu Dam project by carrying out attacks. He hinted that they knew who would be involved in the Dasu incident, however, the investigation will make everything clear soon.

He said that some elements wanted to stop progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that a 23-member Chinese probe team had arrived in Pakistan and the first phase of the investigation was completed.

Fawad Chaudhry said that some members of the Chinese team returned to their country and the Dasu incident probe entered in the second phase.