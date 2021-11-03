PM Imran Khan to announce historic relief package today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Wednesday (today) will announce the biggest relief package of the country’s history.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Wednesday.

عوام کی تکالیف کا تدارک عمران خان کی پہلی ترجیح ہے۔وہ عوام کو ریلیف فراہم کرنے کیلئے ہر حد تک جائیں گے۔ قوم سے خطاب میں ملکی تاریخ کے بڑے عوامی ریلیف پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے۔ یہ پیکج عوام کی مشکلات میں کمی اور ان کی زندگیوں میں آسانیاں پیدا کرنے کیلئے سنگ میل ثابت ہوگا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 3, 2021

The Information Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

The Information Minister said alleviating the sufferings of the people is the priority of PM Imran Khan and that he will go to any extent to provide relief to them.

He went on to say that around 53 percent population of the country will be benefited from the relief package to be announced by PM Khan.

