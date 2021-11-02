PM Imran Khan to announce ‘historic’ relief package tomorrow: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil a “historic” relief package for poor people tomorrow amid rising inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

The information minister announced this while briefing media in Islamabad about the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, which was held in the federal capital, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a mega relief package for poor people during his address to the nation tomorrow,” said Chaudhry.

He went on to say that around 53 percent population of the country will be benefited from the relief package to be announced by PM Khan. He further said that the prime minister will also take the nation into confidence over the economic situation of the country during his address.

While briefing on other decisions taken in today’s federal cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet has approved promulgation of Ehsaas Ordinance 2021 to help the deserving families.

He further said that the cabinet also discussed prices of essential commodities in Pakistan and across the region. Chaudhry said that prices of essential items are lower in Pakistan than in the regional countries like India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said the cabinet barred the government from the acquisition of land for housing societies.

He said a committee, comprising the Establishment, Finance and the Housing ministries, will be constituted to review the existing policy for allotment of plots to government employees.

“The cabinet rejected a summary to withdraw duty on import of vintage cars,” he added.

