PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet session on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet session to discuss a 15-point agenda including the approval of a National Action Plan regarding businesses and human rights, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet will review the political and economic situation of the country under the chair of PM Imran Khan on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The items in the agenda include the briefings on clearance of the Services International Hotel by the aviation and the progress on the implementation of the aviation policy.

The federal cabinet is expected to approve the national action plan regarding businesses and human rights in tomorrow’s session. A briefing will be given by the interior ministry regarding the visa process.

The other items include the resignation of Mehmood Molvi from the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) board and appointment of Saud Azeem, approval of an ordinance related to the nursing council, sending medical staff to Indonesia, approval of legislation for Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, approval of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), institutional reforms committee and the cabinet committees on energy and legislation.